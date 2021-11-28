Osinbajo to inaugurate Delta Secretariat, 8.5mw IPP project – Okowa

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will on Monday inaugurate the newly-completed multi-billion naira Secretariat Complex and the 8.5 Megawatts Independent Power Project (IPP) in Asaba.


Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa disclosed this on Sunday while addressing newsmen after inspecting the facilities ahead of the inauguration in Asaba.


He said that the secretariat complex which was named after the Asagba of Asaba, HRM, Prof. Chike Edozien, has been fully completed.


He said that the Secretariat complex which sits on a 45,000 square meters was designed accommodate all the state and their staff.


“The secretariat complex is fully completed and ready for the inauguration.


“I went round check the route through which the Vice President can come in for tomorrow’s inauguration and am convinced that we are ready.


“The secretariat is a very complex one, sitting on 45,000 square meters, which is very huge and it’s designed contain all the and their staff, except the Ministry of Works.


“It is so inter-connected with a lot of things the point of having a banking hall, restaurants, creche and even a clinic that could actually serve as a mini-hospital.


“The new secretariat is internet enabled all through and it is powered along with government offices, through an Independent Power Plant. That means we are having a 24-hour power supply.


“We also have conference rooms and all the are interconnected.


“Plans are already in place for a full facility manager, with sub managers taking charge of security, the cleanliness and the environmental sanitation,” Okowa said.


The governor added, “the 8.5 megawatts Independent Power Project in the state capital will be inaugurated same day by the Vice President.


“The IPP will power all government offices, including the government house, keep government activities uninterrupted.


“It will also have the best of services and keep the workers comfortable”. (NAN)

