Osinbajo to declare open SON Virtual Open Day with MSMEs

Malam Farouk Salim, the Director-General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) says the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will on Nov. 16, declare open, a Virtual Open Day with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Bola Fashina, SON Deputy Director Public Relations, on Thursday in Abuja.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the virtual meeting to be hosted by SON is with the theme:

“Improving Product Quality Through Standards”.According to the DG, about 500 MSMEs from different sectors across the country have confirmed their plan to participate in the programme.He added that the programme would be first in the series of many others to ensure greater and regular interactive platforms between SON and its stakeholders.He said, “The technical session of the programme will be divided into five sections for different sectoral groups to address common issues of concern and proffer workable solutions to identified challenges of the MSMEs as relate to standard availability.”

Understanding and implementation with a view to promoting greater competitiveness of their products to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).” The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Maryam Katagum, will welcome the participants, while good will messages will be said by Chief Executives of sister agencies such as SMEDAN, BOI, NEPC, NIPC, CAC among others.

”Salim, therefore, enjoined all MSME groups across the country to mobilise their members to participate actively in order to reap the immense benefits of the interactive sessions. (NAN)

