Osinbajo to declare open SON Virtual Open Day with MSMEs

Malam Farouk Salim, the Director-General,  Standards Organisation of Nigeria  (SON) says  the Vice President,  Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will  on Nov. 16, declare open,  a Virtual Day with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.This is contained in a  statement signed  by  Mr Bola Fashina,  SON Deputy Director Public Relations,  on Thursday in Abuja.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  reports  that  the virtual meeting to be hosted SON is with the theme:

“Improving Product Through Standards”.According to the DG, about 500 MSMEs from different sectors across the country have confirmed their plan to participate in the programme.He  added  that the programme would be first in the series of many others to ensure greater and  regular interactive platforms between SON and its stakeholders.He said, “The  technical session of the programme will be divided into five sections for different sectoral groups to address common of concern and proffer workable solutions to identified challenges of the MSMEs as relate to standard availability.”

Understanding and with a to promoting greater competitiveness of their products to take advantage of the Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).” The Minister of State for Industry,  Trade and Investment,  Amb. Maryam Katagum, will welcome the participants, while  good will messages will be said by  Chief Executives of sister  agencies such as  SMEDAN, BOI, NEPC, NIPC, CAC among others.

”Salim, therefore, enjoined all MSME groups across the country to mobilise their members to participate actively in order to reap the immense of the interactive sessions. (NAN) 

