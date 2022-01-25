Osinbajo to attend ACCI Young CEOs summit

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to attend the Young CEOs Summit and Honour schedule for Feb. 17 in Abuja.

A statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Olayemi John-Mensah, Media/Strategy Officer, ACCI, said that Osinbajo would be the guest of honour in his capacity as an entrepreneur Ambassador passionate about youth development in Nigeria.

The Young CEOs is the fourth category of membership of the ACCI inaugurated by its President, Dr Al-Mujtaba Abubakar in May, 2020.

It is designed to propel young entrepreneurs towards being innovative, resilient and energetic in expanding various sectors of the economy through mentorship and networking.

Chairman of the Young CEOs, Fife Banks, said the annual Summit and Honour, which seek to host over 500 young entrepreneurs, would chart the course for developing shared and sustainable prosperity in the fourth industrial revolution.

According to Banks, this is now being fast-tracked by the aftermath of the global pandemic and the acceleration of exponential technologies.

“In a nation with high rate of youth unemployment, multidimensional poverty and all manner of social vices perpetrated mostly by young people, having a crop of young people who strive daily to create value-adding changes is a blessing.”

While acknowledging that many were fond of young people creating the Future, he said, “enough of being fond of them, it is time to fund them.

“Given strategic, sustainable support, Young CEOs will deliver the desired economic future for Nigeria,” Banks said.

The event which is to be Chaired by the Minister of Youth and Sport Development, Sunday Dare will be co-chaired by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

Notable issues to be discussed by speakers/panelists include African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), technology, policies and leadership.

Nigerians who have contributed to the development and empowerment of young people would be presented with awards alongside the launch of the Young CEOs Africa Investors Dealroom (A.I.D).

The ACCI Young CEOs A.I.D mission is to create a veritable platform to expand and empower Nigerians, particularly the Abuja start-up ecosystem by inspiring and investing in youth-led socio-economic innovations and entrepreneurial ventures.(NAN)

