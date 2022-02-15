Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu, others to grace Traffic Radio Chief Engineer’s investiture

By Grace Alegba

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and his Borno and Nassarawa States counterparts are to attend investiture of Mrs Funmilade Akingbagbohun in Abuja on Thursday.

Akingbagbohun, the Chief Mechanical Engineer of Lagos Traffic Radio, is the 15th National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE).

Mrs Vera Ntofon, Chairman, Inauguration Planning Committee, made the details of the investiture available to newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

Ntofon said that Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno and Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa States, who are fellows of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) would also grace the occasion alongside the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, another fellow and patron of NiMechE.

She said that the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola and NNPC Group Managing Director, Mr Mele Kyari and Central Bank Deputy Governor (Operations), Mr Folashodun Shonubi, would also attend the programme.

She noted that Osinbajo would be a distinguished Guest while Fashola and Shonubi would deliver keynote speeches with Managing Director, Point Engineering, Mr George Okoyo, a Fellow of NSE and NiMechE as the Guest Speaker.

The committee chairman said that the Deputy Governors of Ogun and Benue, Mrs Nimot Oyedele and Mr Benson Abounu, Deputy Governors of Ogun and Benue respectively, who are NSE fellows would be at the event to be chaired by the NSE President, Tasiu Wudil.

She, however, said that Prof. Mohammed Ndaliman, the 14th and outgoing NiMechE National Chairman would host the occasion at the National Engineering Centre, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akingbagbohun is the immediate past Chairman, NSE Ikeja Branch and first female Chairman, NiMechE, Lagos chapter.

She is a Fellow of NSE, NIMechE, Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers and Fellow of several other associations.

Akingbagbohun holds a B.Sc Degree in Mechanical Engineering, University of Ibadan, after acquiring a Higher National Diploma (HND) in the same field at the Yaba College of Technology and a Master’s Degree at the University of Lagos.

She also bagged a Honorary Doctorate degree in Engineering Development and National Growth from the European American University with Health, Safety and Environment certifications.

Akingbagbohun, a registered COREN engineer with several other qualifications and certifications has served on several NSE national boards and led many innovations nationally as well as globally. (NAN)

