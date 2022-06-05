Osinbajo saddened by Owo massacre

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has decried the killing of worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday.



The vice president in post on his twitter handle, expressed grief over the incident and described it as a senseless massacre.





He condoled with families who lost loved ones in the attack.



“I am saddened by the senseless massacre of innocent people in Owo.



“My deepest condolences go to the families whose hearts are broken and are grasping for answers.



“We are united in grief and a resolve to defeat the cowards who unleash terror on defenseless people,” he said. (NAN)

