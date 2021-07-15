Osinbajo presides over virtual NEC meeting

July 15, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has presided over a virtual meeting of the National Council () on Thursday at the Presidential , Abuja.

Under the Constitution, the vice president is the chairman of .

The council’s meeting is held monthly to deliberate on the coordination of the planning efforts and programmes of the various levels of government.

comprises the 36 state , the Governor of the Central of Nigeria, the Minister of Finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and government whose duties hinge on the .

At an emergency meeting on July 2, the council endorsed the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP). (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,