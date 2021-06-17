Osinbajo presides over virtual NEC meeting

June 17, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over a virtual meeting of National Economic Council () Thursday at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Under Nigerian Constitution, vice president is chairman of .

The council’s meeting is held monthly to deliberate the coordination of the economic planning efforts and economic programmes of the various levels of government.

comprises the 36 state governors, the governor of Central Bank of , minister of finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and government officials whose duties hinge the economy.

At the last meeting on May 20, NEC declared its support for ’s effort at digital switch over.()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,