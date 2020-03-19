Osinbajo presides over National Economic Council meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday presided over the monthly National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Constitutionally, the vice president is the chairman of NEC.

The council meeting is held monthly to deliberate on the coordination of economic planning and programmes of various levels of government.

NEC comprises the 36 state governors, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Minister of Finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other relevant government officials whose duties hinged on the economy. (NAN)




