Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, presided over a hybrid meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The meeting was anchored from the State House Council Chambers, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari was away in London, UK, for routine medical check-up.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, joined the vice president in the Council Chambers for the meeting.

Ministers physically present at the meeting were those of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello.

Others were those of Power, Muazu Sambo, Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Hassan Abdullahi, Minister of State for Power, Jedy Agba and Minister of State for Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, were also physically present.

At the last meeting on March 9, FEC banned the direct sales of farm produce to foreigners.

The council said that henceforth, foreigners would be required to go through licensed local buying agents to access produce from farmers in the country. (NAN)

