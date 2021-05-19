Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has presided over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council(FEC) on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The council observed a minute silence in memory of former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Aisha Alhassan, who died on May 7.

President Muhammadu Buhari is on a four-day official visit to Paris, France, for the African Finance Summit.

Ministers physically present at the meeting included Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture and Abubakar Malami, Minister for Justice and Attorney-General.

Others were Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources and Clem Agba, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President were also at the meeting.

At the last meeting on May 5, FEC approved N6.2 billion for execution of various power projects across the country.(NAN)

