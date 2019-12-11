Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

December 11, 2019 Tech Admin News, Project 0

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the  Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa,  Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who  is out of the country.  departed Abuja on  Tuesday for Aswan, Egypt to attend the Aswan Forum, designed to set “An Agenda for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa.”

The forum which holds from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, is an initiative to address the interconnections between peace and development in Africa, while promoting Africa-led solutions through strengthening policies and practices.

Buhari is expected back in Abuja on Friday.(NAN)

Spread the story



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*