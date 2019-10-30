Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Osinbajo Vice President of Nigeria presides over FEC meeting and flanked by Boss Mustapha Secretary to the Gov
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari, at present, is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, attending the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) organised by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Buhari will also proceed to Makkah after the three day conference to perform the Umrah, (lesser pilgrimage) and then to London on a private visit before returning to Abuja.

Osinbajo, had on Oct. 23, presided over FEC meeting when Buhari  attended  three-day Russia-Africa Summit holding  in Sochi, Russia. (NAN)

