Osinbajo presides over 7th virtual NEC meeting

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, presided over a virtual meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC).

The meeting was the seventh virtual meeting as the nation complies with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) safety protocols on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governors joined the virtual NEC meeting from their respective states.

At the last virtual meeting on Nov. 19, the Finance Bill that seeks to provide more tax incentives for Nigerian businesses and individuals was formally presented to the council.