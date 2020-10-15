Osinbajo presides over 5th virtual NEC meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday presided over a virtual meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was the fifth virtual meeting as the nation complies with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols on COVID-19.

The governors joined the virtual NEC meeting from their respective states.

At the last virtual meeting on Sept. 17, the council announced that 15 states had qualified to benefit from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) for funding education as part of measures to cushion the impact of COVID-19 on the sector.