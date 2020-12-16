Osinbajo presides over 28th virtual FEC

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the 28th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on a one week state visit to Kastina State, joined virtually from his home town, Daura.

Ministers who physically attended the meeting are Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola, Mohammed Bello, Federal Capital Territory and Education, Adamu Adamu.