Osinbajo presides over 1st virtual NEC for 2021

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, presided over a virtual meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC).

The meeting was the first in 2021 as the nation complied with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) safety protocols on the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State attended the meeting physically, while other governors joined virtually from their respective states.