Osinbajo presides as FEC honours Prof. Tam David-West

November 13, 2019 News Editor Project 0

Osinbajo Vice President of Nigeria presides over FEC meeting and flanked by Boss Mustapha Secretary to the Gov
Osinbajo Vice President of Nigeria presides over FEC meeting and flanked by Boss Mustapha Secretary to the Gov

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is the fourth consecutive FEC meeting Osinbajo is presiding.

Shortly after the Christian and Muslim prayers were said, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation announced the death of a former Minister of Petroleum, Prof. Tam David-West.

The council then observed a minute silence in honour of the late former minister.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had on Nov. 2, departed Saudi Arabia for London on a private visit after performing the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage).

The President also attended the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) organised by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria on Nov. 17. (NAN)

Spread the story



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*