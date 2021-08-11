Osinbajo presides as FEC honours late Malami Buwai

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive (FEC) at the Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is , UK, for a check-up after participating the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021 to 2025.

the proceedings, a minute of silence was observed honour of Malami Buwai, a former Minister of Agriculture, who passed away recently at the age of 76.

Ministers physically present at the virtual FEC meeting included Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, Abubakar Malami, Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation.

were, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Minister of Power, Sale and Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Gambari, Chief of Staff to President and Babagana Monguno, Adviser were also in attendance.

At the last meeting on Aug. 4, FEC approved the sum of 11.17 billion dollars to link all ’s coastal cities by rail in six years.

