Osinbajo presides as FEC honours late Malami Buwai

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is in London, UK, for a medical check-up after participating in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021 to 2025.

Before the proceedings, a minute of silence was observed in honour of Malami Buwai, a former Minister of Agriculture, who passed away recently at the age of 76.

Ministers physically present at the virtual FEC meeting included Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, Abubakar Malami, Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation.

Others were, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Minister of Power, Sale Mamman and Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President and Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser were also in attendance.

At the last meeting on Aug. 4, FEC approved the sum of 11.17 billion dollars to link all Nigeria’s coastal cities by rail in six years.

