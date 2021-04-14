Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is in London for a routine medical check-up.

Before the proceedings, a minute silence was observed in honour of Mahmud Tukur, a former Minister of Commerce and Industry, who passed away recently.

Ministers who attending the meeting are Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Information and Culture, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, Finance, Budget and National Planning

Others are Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba while other ministers joined virtually from their offices.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Funds Office, Mrs Habiba Lawal.

The National Security Adviser, rtd Maj.-Gen. Babagana Munguno and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, were also present at the meeting.

At its last meeting on March 31 FEC approved over N19billion for various projects for the Ministries of Transportation, Aviation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).(NAN)

