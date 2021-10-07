Osinbajo pledges sustained funding for NDA 

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated Federal Government’s commitment towards sustaining the tempo of funding and infrastructural facilities to ensure conducive learning environment at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).



Osinbajo made the pledge in a message to the 31st Convocation Ceremony of NDA Course 67 Regular Cadets, postgraduate students and award of honourary degrees, in Kaduna on Thursday.



The Vice President was represented by Defence Minister, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi.



Osinbajo explained that as the foremost military university in sub-saharan Africa, government would spare no effort to sustain the development of the Academy.



“As a nation, Nigeria has always defied the odds.

“Rather than falter or lose hope, we should draw inspiration from the brighter chapters of our history and in a determined spirit engage the reservoir of our resourcefulness, creativity, sense of sacrifice and national commitment.



“Which we as a people can accumulate only from institutions like the Nigerian Defence Academy.



“Since we came on board in this administration, we have had our share of social upheavals, political instability, religious intolerance and economic hardship.



“These are challenges which most nations face.

“We have invested vital resources in confronting our national problems, and we will continue to do so across all facets of our economy and polity.



“As part of our commitment to this great institution, we shall sustain the tempo of funding and infrastructural facilities to ensure a conducive learning environment,” Osinbajo said.



He noted that the administration has embarked on vibrant educational campaign and pursuing policy initiatives that will create awareness, reduce illiteracy and improve livelihood in the society.



He pointed out that the federal government has been striving to banish child labour, domestic violence, and enforce free and compulsory education for children up to junior secondary school level.



He urged the NDA to accord priority to modern disciplines that boarder on sound military thought and philosophy relevant to contemporary need rather than curriculum requiring argumentative judgements and mere regurgitation of facts hypothesis and theories.



Earlier, Commandant of the Academy, Maj.-Gen Ibrahim Yusuf said the Academy has made its mark as the foremost military university in sub-saharan Africa through its contribution to human development in military and academic circles.



The Commandant urged the graduands to be good ambassadors of NDA wherever they find themselves.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that total of 2,805 graduands comprising 249 cadets and 2,556 postgraduate students participated in the convocation ceremony.



Highlight of the event was the presentation of certificates to deserving cadets and postgraduate students.



Foremost industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote was presented with honorary Doctorate degree in Management Science, while late Ahmed Joda and former Chief of Army Staff, late Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru received posthumous doctorate degrees in Management Science and Military Science, respectively.(NAN)

