Osinbajo not involved in car accident, says Richard Akinnola

The PYO Media Council has debunked reports that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was involved in a car accident Monday morning.

Richard Akinnola, Chair of PYO Media Council said in a statement “that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the leading APC presidential aspirant, was not involved in any accident this morning.”

He disclosed that “Vice President Osinbajo was on his way to Owo, Ondo state over the dastardly terrorist attack of yesterday when his convoy met an accident scene on airport road, Abuja.

“He immediately stopped his convoy and asked his ambulance to take the victims to the hospital and report to him on the state of the accident victims. He immediately proceeded to board his flight to Akure.

“His media office would issue a comprehensive statement very soon,”Akinnola said.

