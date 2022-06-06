Osinbajo not involved in an accident, commended for rescuing crash victims- FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo was not involved in an accident.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Mr Bisi Kazeem confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that the Vice President and his security aides were joined by other Nigerians to pull the victims who were involved in an accident along airport road.

He However, commended Osibajo on behalf of the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi for rescuing the victims saying that it was a call to all that road safety was everybody’s business.

He said that nobody had died during the crash adding adding that one was involved one male was injured.

He also said that the Vice president had directed for the victim’s treatment on his account.

According to him, the accident occured at Zamani Junction involving a Toyota Corola with vehicle registration number GWT842AA.

“One male was injured and no one died.

“Victim has been taken to air force base hospital Abuja, airport road for treatment by the Vice President convoy ambulance as it happened in his presence, ” he said.

Kazeem warned against speeding while attributing the accident that occured as a result of over speeding by the driver.

