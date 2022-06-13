Osinbajo leaves for Africa CEO forum in Abidjan

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo departed Abuja on Sunday for Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to participate in the annual summit of the Africa CEO Forum.



The vice president will participate in the event alongside other leaders in the continent and beyond.



Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said the forum would take place from June 13, to June 14.



The forum, organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), an arm of the World Bank, is Africa’s largest private sector event.



It features conferences, debates and high-level meetings dedicated to highlighting the role of the private sector in the development of the continent.



Osinbajo will join President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, other business and political leaders in the opening panel in discussing the topic “Economic Sovereignty: From Ambition to Action”.



The vice president will also hold bi-lateral meetings with different stakeholders.



They include United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate on Inclusive Finance for Development, her Majesty, Queen Maxima of Netherlands and the Managing Director, IFC, Makhtar Diop, among others.



Osinbajo, accompanied by the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Amb. Adeyemi Dipeolu, is expected back later on Monday. (NAN)

