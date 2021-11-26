Osinbajo leading light for other vice presidents in Africa—LCCI

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI) has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the pride of the nation and a leading light for his contemporaries across Africa and beyond.

Dr Michael Olawale-Cole, LCCI’s Deputy President, expressed this view while delivering a vote of thanks for the participation of the vice president at the 2021 LCCI Presidential Policy Dialogue on Friday in Lagos.

Olawale-Cole said that Osinbajo had supervised the implementation of key interventions of the Federal Government across education, health, agriculture and manufacturing, displaying uncommon loyalty, integrity and sagacity, among others.

He acknowledged the vice president’s clarity of thoughts and ideas in the management of the economy.

“You are a worthy vice president of our country and a fantastic leader of this nation and we are very glad to have you in our midst today.

“We are glad that you have shown yourself to be a leading light for other vice presidents in Africa.

“Your expertise, foresight and prudence have been very evident in the results of the good works that are spread across this nation.

“You are a pride of this nation, pride of Africa.”

He commended Osinbajo’s leadership of the Economic Sustainability Plan and other interventions that mitigated the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

According to him, Nigerians are indebted to God for the vice president’s dynamic strategy and dexterity in effectively managing the hydra-headed COVID-19 pandemic and the post-COVID Nigerian economy.

Olawale-Cole recalled a comment made about the vice president’s leadership qualities in 2018.

“Having known you for over 35 years as I said earlier, you are doing an exemplary work, your integrity remains untainted, and your impact and service to humanity transcends Nigeria to the continent of Africa and beyond.

“When we had a programme like this, the fellow that came from the US who later became our president was so impressed by the quality of the delivery by this our fine vice president.

“He said that is a vice president that any country should look for, and also a president that any country should look for.”

The LCCI deputy president also spoke about Osinbajo’s support for the president in the actualisation of the administration’s objectives.

“Your loyalty as the number two citizen of this great country, your very uncommon intelligence and sagacity in conjunction with that of the president, have made Nigeria to witness improvements in agriculture, education, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and other sectors of the economy.

“We know that people are clamouring for more from this administration but there is no doubt you have been a major contributor to the confidence level of this administration,” he said.

Other speakers at the event were Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, LCCI’s President, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, Nigeria Exchange Group Chairman.

There were also audience participation involving questions and observations directed to the vice president who interacted after delivering a speech.

Osinbajo had earlier spoken about Nigeria’s economic trajectory, detailing the efforts by the Federal Government to sustain the positive momentum with two consecutive quarters of growth despite challenges.

The presentation by the vice president had elicited a standing ovation from guests at the event in acknowledgement of the efforts of government.

Osinbajo’s presentation was followed by a dialogue session with business leaders and investors at the event.(NAN)

