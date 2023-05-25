Osinbajo lauds Makinde’s commitment towards infrastructure devt

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says Gov. Seyi Makinde’s commitment to infrastructure development would remain one of his legacies to the people of Oyo state.

Osinbajo inaugurating the new Oyo State Governor ‘s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, commended Makinde for ensuring the completion of the edifice in Abuja and many infrastructural projects in Oyo State.

“I also take this opportunity to congratulate you on the very many infrastructure projects that you have undertaken in a Oyo State and that we have seen.

“Last week, I was in Ibadan for commissioning of a new auditorium at the University of Ibadan where I was taken around by the secretary to the state government and we saw the giant leap steps that you have made already in Oyo State.

“I recall that you and I had spoken in a number of times about the various things that you are doing in Oyo state, many of which are not even included in the in the brochure that we have just seen.

“Indeed, this building joins the legacies of the continuous improvement in the lives of our Oyo state people and of course Nigerians and the importance of greater possibilities for our collective betterment,” he said.

Osinbajo congratulated Makinde on his re-election by the people of Oyo State, saying “I pray that you will succeed marvelously in this “Omi Titun 2.0” beginning on Monday May 29,” he said.

In his remarks, Makinde pledge his administration continue commitment to making decisions that would impact positively on the people of the state.

He recalled that during the swearing-in of his administration in 2019, he pledged to build on programmes of past administrations to benefits of the masses in the state

Makinde said that in the past four years, one of the key features of infrastructure development in the state by his administration had been reviving moribund facilities in different parts of Oyo state including in Ijaye, Saki, Fashola and Adamasingba.

“We will continue to take decisions that will reduce our infrastructural deficit in Oyo state.

“Anywhere we find a Structure from which you can extract some usefulness to the benefit of the people of Oyo state, we will do it.

“During my campaign, I promised to continue to work for the good people of our state to the last day of our present tenure. Well, it is about five days to the end of this tenure and we have not stopped working.

“Let me use this opportunity to say to everyone that expect more between now and Sunday night we will be opening bridges, under passes and quite a lot more,” Makinde said.

Speaking on the why his administration priotised the edifice said haven a governor lodge in Abuja was more cost effective than paying for accommodation and lodging for the state officials on frequent visit to Abuja.

He added that the then dilapidated structure was also rebuilt because his government could not afford to wait until the FCT administration come to demolish it or allow it constitute a nuisance to the Asoko landscape.

Makinde who described the new building as befitting to the pace setter state, said it would also boost his administration drive to attract more investments to Oyo in the next four years.

Speaking on the overview of the Project, Oyo Syate Commissioner for Public Works and Infrastructure, Prof. Dahud Shangodoyin, said that the old lodge had become the most antiquated of all governor’s lodges around Asokoro Area of Abuja.

Shangodoyin said that the dilapidated nature of the building built in 1991 had became a matter of concern to FCT authorities and neighbours.

He said that the project awarded to Messrs. Pangea Limited on April 27, 2021 has a grand 10-bedroom edifice occupying approximately 100 square meters.

Shangodoyin said that the structure comprises of a ground floor, first floor and a pent floor.

“It also has a deputy governor/aides’ lodge with 2-bedroom executive duplex well separated from the aides quarters,” among others.

The State Director General, Liaison Office in Abuja, Olawale Ajani, described the edifice as one of the wonders by Gov. Makinde.

“Making has done a lot in his first tenure and we are not doubtful of more during the second tenure.

“This project was first built in 1991 and Makinde has turn it around,” Ajani said.

Former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Taofik Arapaja, who is also the PDP National Vice Chairman (South), described the new edifice as a befitting of a pace setter state.

“Thank you Gov. Makinde for making us (People of Oyo state proud, you are doing well.

“In Oyo State it is only who are blind that will not see your good work. We thank the people of Oyo State for reelecting you to continue your work,” Arapaja said.

Former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu, gone were the days when those who lodged in the building used to struggle with rats.

“We congratulate Makinde for bringing Oyo State to where other states are. It is not surprising that the people of Oyo State re-elected you,” she said.(NAN)