Osinbajo is a patriotic Nigerian, says Northern Governors Forum

March 8, 2021



The Northern Governors’ Forum described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as as a patriotic Nigerian, who had combined character, professionalism and pragmatism in national issues.

In a statement by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, the Chairman of the forum, Gov. Simon Lalong of said the Vice President exhibited high level of faith and loyalty the nation and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lalong said that Osinbajo had continued give his best the success of the Government and the upliftment of Nigerians.

“As Northern Governors, we have enjoyed tremendous cooperation of the Vice President who give a listening ear at individual and collective levels and engage how tackle the challenges of our region and the nation.

“Among other things, we cherish his leadership of the National Livestock Transformation Programme (NLTP), which seeks to usher Nigeria into the threshold of modern livestock business, capable of ending the negative consequences of open grazing in the country.

“We assure the Vice President of our continued collaboration as supports the President to deliver his promises to the people,” said.

Lalong wished the Vice President well while urging him to continue mentoring and supporting Nigerians, in the area of law where vast experience as a Senior Advocate, Former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, as well as a Professor of Law. (NAN)

