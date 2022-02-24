Osinbajo inaugurates developmental projects in Maiduguri

By Hamza Suleiman

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has on Thursday in Maiduguri inaugurated viable projects executed by Borno government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inaugurated projects included shopping complex with 78 shops, meant to be allocated to operators of small and medium scale enterprises in Maiduguri.

Others were the newly constructed doctors’ quarters along the airport road in Maiduguri.

The doctors’ quarters was designed with 78 units of three bedrooms and 13 blocks of two-storey building each comprising six block apartments.

The vice president also interacted with Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) operators at the Maiduguri GSM market.

Osinbajo reitrated the Federal Government commitment to empower businesses and encourage development of SMEs in the country.

“It is a special pleasure to be here in Borno. I bring warm greetings from President Buhari, who has a special place in his heart for Borno.

“It is always excited to visit Borno, Borno proves how Nigeria can be. I have seen a steady hand of progress right from Kashim Shettima.

“Zulum proves it is possible to do incredible things with very little. Every time I make speech in reference to Zulum. I see his commitment to develop the state,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the vice president was accompanied on the visit by Ministers of State for Industry, Trade and Investment and Agriculture, Amb. Maryam Katagum and Baba Shehuri as well as some members of the national assembly. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

