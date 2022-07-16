Osinbajo in hospital for surgical procedure – Official

By Danlami Nmodu
Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was in a hospital Saturday for what his aide described as “a surgical procedure”.
The Vice President’s Spokesman,Laolu Akande, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle , said the surgical procedure was “on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash.”
Akande said Osinbajo’s doctor would give an update on the treatment later on Saturday.
