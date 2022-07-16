Osinbajo in hospital for surgical procedure – Official

By Danlami Nmodu

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was in a hospital Saturday for what his aide described as “a surgical procedure”.

The Vice President’s Spokesman,Laolu Akande, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle , said the surgical procedure was “on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash.”

Akande said Osinbajo’s doctor would give an update on the treatment later on Saturday.

The tweet reads: “VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash. His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today.”

VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash. His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today. — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) July 16, 2022

