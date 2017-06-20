Nigeria’s Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has hosted Northern traditional rulers to iftar(breaking of fast) in Abuja.

The meeting held Monday was part of the Vice President’s consultations with stakeholders in the country.He had met with northern leaders of thought and their counterparts from the South East.Such consultations became necessary following the upswing in Biafra secessionist agitation and the Igbo quit notice recently issued by a coalition of youths from the north.

During the iftar with traditional rulers from the north, Acting President singled out the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar for commendation.

Osinbajo said “In particular, I want to thank the Sultan for always being there, for always being ready to offer advice and in many times to offer an alternative view to what might appear to be the popular view and I am extremely grateful to you for all of that support.

Speaking on the unfolding crisis, which government has been moving to nip in the bud, Osinbajo said “The way that we see things developing around our nation today (obviously as you said, even within families, you have disputes, you have controversies) is worrisome.

“All of us have however agreed that our nation must remain one. When we spoke yesterday with traditional rulers from the South-East; despite the issues that were raised here and there. I think that there is clarity as to that one thing, that our country ought to remain, must remain a united country.

“Just as I said to them yesterday, a lot of blood has been shed on account of the unity of our country and our faithfulness even to the lives of those who have made the supreme sacrifice to this country, demands that we do everything on our part to keep this country together.

“And in any event, the greatest nations in the world are those nations who have the size as well as the human resources in particular to make the best of that size, and I think our nation has that and the mere fact that we have such a large nation and so well-endowed, in terms of human resources.

“I think that we are in the best position not only to be truly great but to ensure that all of our people benefit from the greatness of our country.

“So, I want to thank you again for your kindness and for doing us this honour of attending this Iftar and for sharing the love of the season.”