Osinbajo hosts Liberian vice president

May 28, 2021



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Friday the , Abuja, received Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor, Vice President of Liberia.


Howard-Taylor is Nigeria to attend the First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament for the year.


Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, told State House correspondents afterwards two vice presidents used the opportunity not only to exchange pleasantries also to catch up.


“They had met previously both here Abuja and also Liberia where she had invited the vice president to deliver a keynote address the Sheroes International Launch Monrovia.


“During their meeting today, they expressed the desire of both countries to co-operate internationally, bilaterally and multilaterally.


“Essentially, it was just a courtesy visit,” he said.
Howard-Taylor, who is also the President of the Senate in Liberia, spoke the opening session of the ECOWAS Parliament Thursday.


Nigeria and Liberia have a wide range of economic, political, cultural and social ties.
Both countries had signed agreements for cooperation in Education, Culture, Bilateral Trade and Training of Liberian Foreign Service Officers.


Nigeria’s role in ECOMOG’s intervention in Liberia was pivotal in restoring peace in the nation following years of civil war. (NAN)

