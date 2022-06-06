Osinbajo has not stepped down, says Richard Akinola





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo,SAN has not stepped down for anybody and he is indeed set to contest the APC presidential primaries.

This clarification was made in a statement signed by Richard Akinnola,Chair of the PYO Media Council on Sunday.

He said, “Regarding the fake news making the rounds that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has stepped down, be aware that this is just the handiwork of those who are afraid of the huge and rising political support base of the Vice President as the primaries draw near.



“Prof. Osinbajo is not contemplating any such idea as all available empirical data and ensuing developments strongly demonstrate that the VP is the leading aspirant. The latest of such is the recently completed report of the party’s Presidential Screening Committee that shows he is the leading APC presidential aspirant.



“We want to assure all Nigerians that the PYO Presidential Campaign team is ready for the primaries and very sure of victory.

Meanwhile, the PYO Presidential Campaign Council has welcomed all delegates from across the country to Abuja for the presidential primaries starting Monday.



The Council revealed that “Ahead of the primaries, a group of civic minded volunteers under the auspices of the PYO Volunteers Support Network has finalized plans to set up mobile clinics, fixed health posts, accommodation assistance and other logistics support for delegates, convention working committees, among others participating in the APC Special Convention.



“For instance, there will be a 24/7 helpdesk line that delegates can call if there is an emergency so as to provide first aid, outpatient care and use available ambulances to evacuate to the nearest hospital if necessary.



“It is our earnest expectation that all delegates participate fully in the political process and provide the right direction for the future of our country as we prepare for our party’s presidential primary.”







