Osinbajo hands NSUK graduands recipe for success

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has offered the graduands of Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) some advice that will make them successful in their future endeavours.

Osinbajo handed down the recipe at the 6th Combined Convocation Ceremony of NSUK, which he attended as the Special Guest of Honour on Thursday in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The vice president said that the graduands belonged to the most advanced generation in human history; a generation not bound by some of the rigid conventions of the past.

“Now, three things are important to keep in mind as you journey on, and I’ll like to leave you with these.

“The first is persistence; because there will be setbacks, things will not always go the way you expect them to; you may fail more times than you will prefer.

“ But when you do, remember that failure is never the end; it is simply a signpost pointing you in a different direction; it is like a useful data you can use to try again, and try again better.

“ So, keep at it no matter what; the world has always been pushed forward by people who refused to take no for an answer.’’

Osinbajo said that the second recipe was ambition and innovation.

He said that bold and courageous people make landmark achievements and cited examples of young Nigerians who had stood out.

“Your hands can accomplish as far as your eyes can see; if fortune favours the bold, it does so now more than ever.

“The complex challenges facing our country, and continent at large, require ambitious thinking and courageous undertakings.

“Odunayo Eweniyi, Somto Ifezue and Joshua Chibueze, Covenant University students, were all in their early 20s, when they founded Piggyvest in 2016, and grew it into one of Africa’s most profitable and most respected fintechs.

“The founders of the billion dollar Flutterwave, Andela and Paystack, were also Nigerians in their twenties when they started only a few years ago.’’

He said there was no doubt how far one could go if one dreamt large enough and find the courage to go after what one believed in.

The vice president said he had been made aware of NSUK’s robust Research and Innovation Directorate.

“Honour the investment made in it and in you by finding creative ways to apply the knowledge you have gained.

“You are graduating from a school located in the Home of Solid Minerals. What value can you add? What difference can you make?

“And finally, the third point to keep in mind is collaboration; collaboration is the key to building the game changing technologies and businesses of this century; it is no longer smart or profitable to go it alone.’’

He said that so far the Federal Government had established a N75 billion National Youth Investment Fund which provide financial support for small businesses in any field.

Osinbajo also listed the new programme called Investing in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) with over 600 million dollars to support young tech and creative sector entrepreneurs and others through the provision of finance, skills development and infrastructure.

He said that in 2021, the federal government also partnered with the UNDP and the private sector to start a programme called the Jubilee Fellows Internship Programme.

“For the next five years, every year 20,000 students after youth service will be given internship opportunities in private sector companies and in public agencies.

“The idea will be for the participants to gain relevant career and life skills that will enable them to transition seamlessly into professional, business, or public sector careers, while also earning very good pay during the internship.

“ These opportunities exist to support your dreams and you can readily access them irrespective of where you come from or who you know. So step out and take your place in the world,’’ he charged them.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State thanked the vice president for gracing the occasion.

He expressed appreciation to celebrated scholars, professionals, philanthropists, industrialists, friends and associates from within and outside Nigeria who honoured the event.

On his part, NSUK’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Suleiman Muhammed, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and the vice president for providing quality dimension for the educational sector through enabling policies.

He said the 6th Combined Convocation had a significant milestone in the history of NSUK as it coincided with the institution’s 20th anniversary.

Muhammed paid tribute to a former governor of the state for initiating the institution and bringing it to fruition.

“The idea to establish this university was conceived and executed under the visionary and dynamic administration of Dr Abdullahi Adamu, the first democratically elected governor of Nasarawa State, who also became the first visitor to the NSUK,’’ he said.

The highlight of the occasion was the award of honorary doctorate degree (Honoris causa) to six prominent Nigerians.

The awardees were Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Alhaji Abdulrazak Balarabe, a businessman; Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, former governor of Nasarawa State; Aligo Dangote, Chairman, Dangote Group; Mr Peter Okocha, a businessman; and Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, NNPC.

There was also a special presentation to the vice president as the Special Guest of Honour. (NAN)

