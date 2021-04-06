

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended Gov. Hope Uzodinma’s infrastructure development in Imo.

Osinbajo made the commendation in Owerri on Tuesday, while inaugurating two road projects completed by the governor.



The roads include the Dick Tiger Road and Dick Tiger Street in Ikenegbu area of Owerri, the state capital.

The vice president said the roads, among other projects in the state, attested to the governor’s purposeful leadership.



“I bring you the very warm greetings and felicitations of President Muhammadu Buhari at the inauguration of the about three-kilometre-long Dick Tiger Road.

“This road covers more than ten streets, including the Dick Tiger Street, and its inauguration in record time ends the misery of the hitherto flood-prone areas here.

“Now, with the rehabilitation of this road, I am told that the real estate value of the area is now on the rise.

“The before-and-after story of this restoration as told by grateful residents is heart-warming. This is the value of good, purposeful government.’’



Osinbajo recalled that Buhari recently inaugurated two major road projects in Owerri, including the World Bank, Federal Secretariat Road, Assumpta to General Hospital and Port Harcourt Road.

According to him, the huge infrastructure development taking place in the state must be commended and so must the governor’s hardwork and forward-looking approach.



“This aligns with the president’s own belief that the building of roads, rail, power, digital technology and other infrastructural assets must be the priority for economic development.

“And in this we have no choice.

“Africa’s largest economy can only provide opportunities for its huge population, if it runs on modern infrastructure,’’ he said.



The vice president condemned Monday’s attack on the Correctional Centre and headquatres of the Police Command in Owerri.

He said, “Nigerians must reject the agents of anarchy that are seeking to weaponise the frustration and discontent of young people for their own profit.

Earlier, Uzodinma said the two roads that were inaugurated were part of the road revolution by his administrations.



He described them as “strategic because they provide the essential economic nerves for the state”.

The governor regretted that the roads were previously abandoned and lost to erosion.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo thereafter visited the correctional facility and police headquatres to see the level of damage. (NAN)

