The Obi of Owa-Alero, Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, has lauded Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on his efforts at ensuring peaceful coexistence across the country.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said that Osinbajo was on one-day visit to the state.

Efeizomor, who gave the commendation when he vice president paid him a courtesy visit in his palace on Thursday, said that Nigerians were happy with Osinbajo.

The traditional ruler thanked the vice president for his support to the governor and the people of the state at large.

“The relationship which exists between two of you and indeed the Federal Government transcends party lines.

“This is politics of civilisation; that is politics progression; that is politics of conviviality.’’

He said that members of the community, and indeed the Delta people at large, appreciated Osinbajo for the respect, honour and dignity accorded the governor and the state.

He described the vice president as great a scholar, professor emeritus and an agent of peace.

“At any given time, you have had the opportunity to exercise power, you have brought peace; People talk about it and it is crystal clear that you are doing very well.

“Nigeria is very happy with you. We are bearing testimony to the fact that the way you are contributing to the growth of this country, to the stability of this country, is appreciated.

“We have a doctrine known as `obey the wind,’ you obey the wind, and in addition to that, you control the wind; congratulations, our vice president.

“We in Delta State appreciate you; we respect the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari; we adore the Federal Government.

“We support the Federal Government; we will work for the progress of this country and we will work for the upliftment and unity of this country.”

Efeizomor said that Osinbajo had joined the others who had come to receive the blessings of Owa people and received the blessings of those across the divide of history and geography.

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa spoke earlier at the inauguration of the Federal Road Safety Corps Marshal Inspector Training School in Owa-Alero.

According to Okowa, the vice president’s keen interest in the progress and development of Delta transcends partisan politics and is worth emulating.

“Delta State is his adopted home; since the inception of our administration in 2015, the vice president has taken more than a keen interest in our progress and development as a State.

“ He has made it his priority time and time again, to be part of what is going on here in our dear state.

“We greatly value your support, friendship and partnership; you have shown yourself to be a true patriot, a completely detribalised Nigerian with abiding faith in the unity and progress of a country where justice, equity and fairness reigns.

“This project that is about to be inaugurated is a good example of what can happen where there is understanding, cooperation and synergy between the National and sub-national governments irrespective of political affiliations,” he said. (NAN)

