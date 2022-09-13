Osinbajo graces Ruto’s inauguration

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, alongside presidents of 21 other countries on Tuesday in Nairobi, attended the inauguration of William Ruto as the President of Kenya.

The event, held at the Kasarani Stadium, is Kenya’s fifth presidential inauguration.

Ruto was declared winner of the Aug. 9 presidential election after defeating rival, Raila Odinga.

Ruto, 55, served as Kenya’s deputy president since 2013 when he was elected as outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s running mate.

In Oct. 2014, he served as acting President when Kenyatta honoured invitation to answer to his criminal case at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

Kenyatta’s charges were later dropped.

The event featured inspection of guards, swearing-in, military parades, transfer of sword, seal, Kenyan Constitution to the new president, musical renditions, cultural display, among others.

Presidents who attended the ceremony were those of Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Zimbabwe, Republic of Congo, Somalia, Seychelles, Mozambique, Malawi, Guinea Bissau, Chad, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Comoros, Zimbabwe, Eswantini, Sudan, Equatorial Guinea, and Sierra Leone.

Other countries represented in official capacity include Iran, France, Japan, Palestine, Egypt, China, UK, India, Qatar, Botswana, Morocco, Germany, Australia, Togo, Netherlands, The Gambia, UAE among others.

Chairperson of AU, representatives of the Commonwealth, other regional and international bodies were also at the event.

In his speech, Ruto applauded the Kenya Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for creditably acquitting itself under “exceptionally challenging circumstances.”(NAN)

