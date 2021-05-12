Osinbajo graces Museveni’s inauguration in Kampala

Vice President , alongside presidents of 11 countries on Wednesday Kampala, attended inauguration of re-elected Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni.

event, held at Independence Grounds Kampala, will be Museveni’ sixth inauguration as a democratically elected leader.

Museveni was declared winner of Jan.14 election after defeating opposition candidates.

The event featured parades, inspection of guards, flypast, Ugandan Special Forces display, cultural display, among others.

Presidents who attended the ceremony were those of Republic of Congo, Kenya, Guinea, Conakry, South Sudan, Namibia, Ghana, Somalia, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Tanzania and .

Other countries represented official capacity were Sudan, Gabon, South , Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Mozambique, Saharawi Republic, Algeria, Russia, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Rwanda, China, Egypt, Zambia, Sri Lanka and Malawi.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mr Moussa Faki and Dr Peter Makhuki, Secretary-General, East African Community, also graced the event.

Earlier in his address, Museveni harped on Pan-Africanism and the importance of African integration.

He said that economic, and where possible, political integration in , was pivotal in addressing the issue of prosperity and security in the continent.

has departed Kampala for Abuja, Nigeria. (NAN)

