Osinbajo expresses sadness over Bola Ajibola’s death

By Yetunde Fatungase



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday in Abeokuta, Ogun, expressed sadness over the death of Prince Bola Ajibola, a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice in Nigeria.

Osinbajo, in an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta, shortly after the burial of the late international jurist, said his personal interaction with him, as his Special Adviser, would be indelible in his heart.

“Prince Bola Ajibola was someone I worked with as a Special Adviser when he was the Attorney-General of the Federation.

“One thing he demonstrated was his believe for Nigeria and that one he served in the public domain with integrity.

“I am sad that he is no more. As Segun, his first born has said, I am actually his first born. It’s a great honor that I know him and he mentored me,” the vice president said.

Also, Chief Olusegun Osoba, a former Governor of Ogun, described the late jurist as “a passionate personality whose interest in education and law cannot be rivalled”.

Osoba said that Ajibola had to sell almost all his property to set up a university, when the burden to contribute to the development of education in the country was rife.

“Ajibola was a thorough prince of Egbaland, who believes in the legacies of our forefathers.

“He invested everything he had into education and Law in Egbaland, Nigeria and the World as judge of the World Court in Hague. We will miss him,” the former Governor of Ogun said.

According to Wikipaedia, an online publication, Ajibola was a Nigerian jurist.

He was the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of Nigeria from 1985 to 1991 and a Judge of the International Court of Justice from 1991 to 1994.

Ajibola was the President of the Nigerian Bar Association from 1984 to 1985.(NAN)