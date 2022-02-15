Osinbajo expresses FG’s readiness to actualise Humanitarian Ministry’s strategic roadmap

By Bridget Ikyado

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed Federal Government’s readiness and commitment to the effective actualisation of the Strategic Roadmap (2021 to 2025) of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.Osinbajo made the commitment at the official inauguration of the Strategic Roadmap in Abuja.According to the vice president, the Strategic Roadmap as formulated by the ministry is so important.“

It is note worthy that the ministry has developed a framework, thus, leading to an inclusive and innovative future thinking ecosystem for coordinating programmes under its jurisdiction.“I am further delighted by the Roadmap emphasis on establishing linkages with other government plans such as the National Development Plan by situating it self in a broader matrix of national planning.“The Roadmap and by implication, the ministry is contributing a climate of coherence, consistency and continuity across all sphere of governance.“Therefore, the Federal Government stands ready to support the actualisation of this Roadmap every step of the way.“I urge all stakeholders to close ranks and collaborate with the ministry in bringing us ever closer to a socialist secure nation,” Osinbajo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice president was represented by Mr Adeola Rahman -Ipaye, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President.Also speaking, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said all the agencies under her ministry were remarkably doing well.Farouq also highlighted the achievements of the different programmes under her ministry.According to her, in formulating the seven key strategic focal points of the Strategic Roadmap, nine key priority areas of President Buhari’s agenda were thoroughly analysed.

They included the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), and the National Development Plan that was recently launched by President Buhari on Dec. 22, 2021.“The alignment of the ministry’s strategic pillars with these operative national plans ensures that the ministry and its stakeholders are working in the right direction towards championing the Federal Government’s developmental stride.“The roadmap also introduced implementation, monitoring, evaluation, review and reporting mechanisms that will be deployed to ensure effective results delivery.“

These key performance indicators and performance tracking instruments will enable the ministry to monitor its efficiency and measure implementation of the strategic roadmap over the five-year period 2021 – 2025.“In addition, the full implementation of the strategic thrusts and the roadmap, while consolidating the priority areas of the Federal Government, will also guide us towards achieving the mandate of the ministry.“Improving the lives of vulnerable Nigerians and mapping out a life of dignity for all,” Farouq said.

NAN reports that the inauguration attracted officials from the diplomatic community, Presidency, National Assembly, Ministries of Finance and Budget planning.Also present were the ministry of Information and Culture and many other government department and agencies that promised to support the implementation of the Roadmap.High point of the event was the unveiling and inauguration of the 70 page Strategic Roadmap (NAN)

