Osinbajo expresses delight over Transcorp’s digital hospitality platform, “Aura’’

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed delight over the quality and variety of service provided at Transcorp’s digital hospitality platform, “Aura.’’

Osinbajo said the digital hospitality platform would provide an avenue for small businesses in the value chain to grow and help revive Nigeria’s hospitality industry in the aftermath of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The vice president spoke on Thursday night in Abuja as the Special Guest of Honour at the inauguration of “Aura” by Transcorp Hotels PLC.

He said the “Aura’’ app was designed to connect people to quality accommodation, great food, and awesome experiences in several places.

“Yes, there are a number of digital hospitality platforms already, but I think the unique offering here is that Transcorp, possibly Nigeria’s foremost luxury hotel, is putting its huge reputation behind the service of helping customers choose the best accommodation, restaurants, and experience tours available in Nigeria.

“The advantages of this service are varied.

“First, the customer can rely on the experience and judgment of world class personnel at Transcorp in choosing hotels and restaurants.

“Secondly, Transcorp helps to build other smaller hospitality businesses, and even those simply offering their apartments simply as short-let apartments, by recommending their accommodation to potential guests.

“A Transcorp recommendation is more or less an accreditation that the accommodation or other hospitality service meets the high standards for which Transcorp is known.

“This is great all around and will help revive the hospitality industry, especially since the downturn in the aftermath of COVID-19.”

Osinbajo said that he found the app easy to navigate, with a copious offering of hotels, short-let apartments, and experience tours.

He said that the app would enable one to put up one’s own property for letting, adding that there were terms and conditions one needed to meet for one’s property to be accepted.

“ Same for whatever other entertainment facility you may wish to put out there for letting,” he said.

The vice president commended the Transcorp team, including Mr Tony Elumelu, Group Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp, Mrs Owen Omogiafo and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels, Mrs Dupe Olusola for designing such digital platform.

In her remarks, Olusola said “Aura’’ was a digital hospitality app that gave opportunity to all stakeholders and guests to book accommodation and experiences just at their fingertips.

“Aura is an opportunity for us to diversify our economy, an opportunity to create jobs and employment, and to develop domestic tourism and leisure travel,” she said.

The event featured tasty Nigerian cuisine, video presentations and live performances by leading Nigerian artists and celebrities including Tiwa Savage.

Other notable Nigerians at the event were Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Abubakar Malami, Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Others were Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr Ade Ipaye, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President of Transcorp Group among others. (NAN)

