Osinbajo, Elumelu, others to discuss corporate governance at directors’ conference

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo alongside several captains of the Nigerian industry have been selected to drive discussions pivotal to entrenching corporate governance principles at the 2021 Annual Directors’ Conference.Alhaji Lamis Dikko, Chairman, National Organising Committee, Annual Directors’ Conference (ADC) disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference with the theme: “Creating the Future: Deepening the Corporate Governance Practice through Multi-Sectoral and Multi-Generational Collaborations” will hold in Abuja from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24.According to him, the conference will focus on the significance of engaging new generation directors, young entrepreneurs and the public sector in the quest to deepen the practice of sound corporate governance.

Dikko said that Mr Tony Elumelu, Chairman, Heirs Holding, would deliver a keynote address, while Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, and Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige will be guests of honour.He added that Alhaji AbdulSamad Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Group, would be the chairman of the opening ceremony, while Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Usman, would be the special guest of honour at the conference dinner.Dikko said the presence of key stakeholders in the corporate and public policy environment would be pivotal in improving the quality of policy outcomes for the advancement of the nation’s economic development.“

No doubt, the theme resonates with the global demand for inclusiveness, board quality, effectiveness, and accountability to accelerate growth via corporate governance in the private and public sectors.“The two-day event would be broken into four plenary sessions and there would be a special dinner chaired by Alhaji Muhammed Bello, Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) while the guest speaker is the Executive Governor of Oyo, Mr Seyi Makinde.“It is also important to mention that the institute has identified the need to engage with the younger generation in its quests for sound business practices.“

Young Nigerian entrepreneurs need the necessary mentorship and guidance to enable them to build and nurture sustainable organisations.“We do hope that this conference will also address their needs and begin the tutelage they require from experience governance practitioners,” he said.IoD President, Dr Ije Jidenma, stated that the theme was chosen as a deliberate effort to deepen the awareness and practice of sound corporate governance in an inclusive way.She noted that the nation had continuously grappled with the challenge of governance both at the private and public sectors of the economy.According to her, various levels of government are performing below expectations and corporate failures in various sectors have led to running down of companies and consequent loss of jobs and investments.“

As the voice of corporate governance in Nigeria, the leadership of the institute considers this event imperative in the light of emerging issues in the corporate and business environments of our dear nation.“It is our hope that through deliberations and discussions at the conference, we would engender public/private sector partnership and also generational engagements on the need to inculcate corporate governance practice at all levels.“

I am optimistic that the presentations and discussions will provide the platform for players in all sectors of the Nigerian economy to deepen their commitments to best corporate governance practices.“This will in turn have a positive spiral effect across all sectors, as well as crystalize deeper understanding of the role that ethical leadership and sustainability play in the success of the corporate and public sector,” she said.(NAN)

