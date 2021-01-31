Osinbajo didn’t just teach leadership, he lives it – Institute

The Redeemer International Leadership Academy (RILA) has said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo not only teaches and advocates the virtues of leadership but has been an exemplary demonstration of true leadership in practice.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Sunday, said RILA honoured the vice president alongside a few other Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastors.

The RILA described the vice president as “a living legend“.

Pastor Josiah Bolarinwa, while presenting the award to the vice president on behalf of the institute at an event held in Lagos, said Osinbajo served in RILA before he got the “national assignment.”

He said that the vice president served in RILA as a faculty member and described him as a leader indeed.

“He did not just teach leadership, he lived it,” he said.

Bolarinwa praised the vice president’s humility and his support for the institute where 25 years ago, he (Osinbajo) was among the pioneer students.

Osinbajo, who joined virtually was honoured alongside Pastor Kayode Pitan, the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry.

Bolarinwa , Pastor Idowu Iluyomade and Pastor Tokunbo Adesanya where also honoured with the Lifetime Legend Awards.

The founding registrar of the institute, the late Pastor Alfred Olufeyimi was honoured post-humously as RILA Legend.

The immediate past registrar Pastor Ben Ewuzie was honoured as RILA Legend.

In his remarks, Osinbajo who gave the acceptance speech on behalf of all the honorees expressed their delight over the honour.

“I am deeply honoured to have been asked to speak on behalf of the extraordinary and transformational leaders who are being honoured today.

“I am not being modest when I say I am clearly the least in terms of those who contributed to the story that became RILA.

“RILA Legends Posthumous Awards recipient, the late Olufeyimi, laid the foundation of the institute, almost singlehandedly.

“His contributions are unforgettable, he led with compassion, understanding and a focus on heaven.

“Pitan, whose task it was to faithfully build in the great shadow of his mentor and friend, Ewuzie, my friend and brother who with Pastor Mike Oshiokameh were my classmates in the Bible School,” the vice president said.

He also recalled the contributions of the first RILA Registrar.

He said that in his lifetime Olufeyimi became Mr RILA, literally gave everything he had for RILA.

“He left NAL Merchant Bank to earn N10,000 as the first full time administrator of RILA.

“Ewuzie developed RILA to the foremost Bible and leadership training institute in Africa and developed courses and programmes always in the cutting edge, always forward thinking, and started the many Centre’s of RILA locally and internationally,” he said.

Regarding Bolarinwa. who was also honoured, Osinbajo described him as God-sent to RILA.

He credited him with the successful incorporation of the institute under the structure of the RCCG.

He added that Bolarinwa had in the past years added great value to RILA as vice chair of its Board of Governors and Chair of its Academic Board.

Osinbajo also commended Iluyomade and Adesanya for their leadership and worthy contributions to RILA.

The event was part of the celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Bible School. (NAN)