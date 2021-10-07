Osinbajo departs Abuja for UN high-level meetings on energy transition in London

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will depart Abuja on Thursday for London, UK, where he will participate in a series of meetings.Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in a statement.Osinbajo will represent the President Muhammadu Buhari at a UN High-Level event on the energy transition in Africa agenda with special focus on Nigeria.The event will be held on Friday at the Imperial College and will feature meetings organised by UN Energy ahead of the UN Climate Conference COP26 which will be hosted by the UK in Glasgow, Scotland.

The vice president will also hold talks with the President Designate of COP26, Mr Alok Sharma, a cabinet rank UK Minister and the Chair of the UK Government’s COP26 Energy Transition Council (ETC).There will discussions on issues regarding the 2050 global Net-Zero emissions target and the need for the international community to align on the key elements of a just and equitable transition for all.The meeting will be held at Whitehall.Osinbajo will also deliver an address at the Imperial College London, where he is billed to interact with the academic community on the global energy transition and Nigeria’s position on a just transition. Imperial College is at the forefront of research on generating a new understanding of the investment opportunity in renewable energy, clean technologies, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Nigeria is playing a prominent role in shaping the energy and climate agendas in 2021.In its role as a Global Theme Champion for the theme on Energy Transition at the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy, Nigeria led the advocacy on behalf of developing nations for the clean energy offer and recognition of various transition fuels.Nigeria also put forward an ambitious Energy Compact focused on accelerating energy access both through electrification and access to clean cooking solutions and has been a focus country for the Energy Transition Council (ETC) of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The vice president will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Environment, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor and the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr Adeyemi Dipeolu, among others.He is expected back in the country on Sunday. (NAN)

