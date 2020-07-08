Osinbajo denies receiving N4bn from Magu, says reports “false”

Share the news













Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had debunked reports that he received N4billion out of recovered loots from Ibrahim Magu, the embattled, now suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Osinbajo denied that such transaction ever took place in a statement Wednesday signed by his Spokesman, Laolu Akande.

Prior the release of a full statement on the matter, Akande had on his twitter handle tagged the reports as fake news

In a more comprehensive statement later, Akande said, “The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a series of tweets and online publications by PointBlank News and Newsreel.com.ng today 8th July 2020, credited to the same person, one Jackson Ude.

The vice President’s spokesman noted: “In essence, Ude’s story is that ‘embattled former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, allegedly embezzled over N39 billion and gave Vice President Yemi Osinabjo (sic) N4 billion, after the VP gave instructions to him to release some of the recovered loots…’ The same Jackson Ude has also been circulating a video on YouTube with a female commentator, peddling the same lies.”

He added that, “With all emphasis at our disposal, let it be firmly stated that these are totally false and baseless fabrications purporting to reflect goings-on at the Probe Panel investigating Mr. Ibrahim Magu. They are indeed completely absurd in every respect.

“Sadly, such mindless, vicious and reckless publications have now become the preferred tool of unscrupulous and reprobate elements in our society who are procured with monetary inducement to peddle blatant falsehood, tarnish the image of upright public officials and mislead unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will of course not be distracted by these obvious campaigns of lies and calumny. The online publications, being criminally defamatory in nature, have been referred to the relevant law enforcement agencies for investigation and necessary action,’ Akande said.

Earlier, Akande tweeted: “Inundated by wide circulation of Fake News about VP’s purported involvement in some EFCC recovery billions, pls rest assured they’re all LIES: calculated to confuse and concocted to smear Prof. Osinbajo’s image. The VP has’nt & will never be involved in any such shady activities.”

Related