Osinbajo  condoles with Sen. Gaya on loss of son



By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice -President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday in Kano, paid a condolence visit to Sen. Kabiru Gaya(APC Kano-South) over the recent loss of his son, Sadiq.



Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Abuja, said the vice- president met the senator and other members of his family.



The vice- president expressed sadness over the incident, saying that the late Gaya was like “a son” with whom he had a special relationship.

“This is a very, very sad visit; Sadiq was a young man; he was like a son to me. He had visited me a few times.



“He was a lawyer also like me; so, I had a very special relationship with him.



“I feel a very personal loss; I commiserate with and condole the distinguished Senator and all members of his family, the government and the people of Kano State who have lost a very precious son in this young man “



While praying for the family, Osinbajo said he believe in God as the only one who can give and take life.



“No matter what the circumstances are, only God can decide how long a man would live.



“All will be well, I know that even with his own family – his wife and his children, all will be well with them.



“I want to express my sincere condolence to all of us that are here and to pray that the Almighty God will give the family peace and that we will not see this kind of thing again.



‘We will not experience the death of young people in our midst again,”he said.

On his part, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, who had earlier received the vice-president at the airport, thanked him for the visit.



He said that Kano was the vice- president’s second home where he visited often.



“This is not the first time that you have come, you have come several times.



“Thank you and God bless you,” he said.

In his response, Gaya, who introduced his family and some members of the APC in the state, thanked the vice- president for the visit.



Gaya acknowledged that his late son and the VP were indeed very close.

He described the deceased as an amiable son, adding that the vice- president’s visit had uplifted and encouraged the entire family.



The late Gaya was a staff of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and the University of Wales, UK.



Dignitaries on Osinbajo’s entourage included the former Defence Minister, Brig.- Gen. Mansur Dan Ali (retired ); Minister of State for Works and Housing, Umar El-Yakub, Special and Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Sen. Babafemi Ojodu.



Others were Kano State APC Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, and Dr Bashir Gwandu.(NAN)

