Osinbajo commends improved governorship, assembly polls, as Obasanjo absent

By Olawale Jokotoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and former Gov. Ibikunle Amosun, have described the ongoing Governorship and Houses of Assembly elections in Ogun as peaceful and pleasant.

Osinbajo made this observations after casting his vote at Ward I, Unit 14 at the Egunrege Polling Centre in Ikenne Local Government area.

The vice-president, while addressing journalists, said that he was able to cast his votes without any problem.

“I have come here to vote and observes that the excercise has been peaceful and pleasant.

“My own polling booth here is excellent and I think everything is peaceful and the whole process has been conducted very well and I just hope and pray that this is how it is being carried out across the nation.

“It has been very pleasant experience that I was able to cast my vote and also so many people have been able to cast their votes,” Osinbajo said.

NAN reports that Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, who arrived the polling centre at about 10.31 a.m, voted around 10.38 a.m.

Abiodun, in his reactions after casting his vote at Ward 5, Unit 11, Ita-Osanyin area of Ikenne Local Government area, said that everything was going on relatively well thus far.

“I want to thank INEC for this improvement in the process, though, this election was postponed by a week.

“I want to commend the commission for being able to resolve the issues of litigations and the reconfiguration of the BVAS.

“It is my hope that the situation here at my polling unit is what is obtainable everywhere else.

“Until we get field reports, I can not really comment on what is happening across the state. I hope everything will go peacefully,” he said.

Also, Amosun, who voted at Ward 6 Unit 8, Ita Gbangba area in Abeokuta South Local Government area, also commended INEC for “improved process”.

“I think, it is slightly better and more organised compared to the presidential elections.

“When I came during the Presidential polls, the atmosphere was not this conducive because of agitations from voters over non-functional BVAS.

“I had to find a way to make it conducive. But now, the BVAS is working, the last time I came, I had to wait for about two hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, was noticeably absent at his Ward 11, Unit 22 of Ilusomi Compound, Sokori area of Abeokuta North Local Government, where he usually votes.

When contacted, the Obasanjo’s Media Aide, Mr Kehinde Akinyemi, said that his boss travelled out of the country 10 days before the election.

Akinyemi, in a phone interview with NAN, said Obasanjo, who was on an international assignment, was billed to return on Friday.

He said: “Chief Obasanjo has travelled outside the country on international assignment, 10 days ago, to India, U.S and UK.

“He was supposed to return back to the country yesterday, March 17, but he could not make it.” (NAN)