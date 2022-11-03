Osinbajo celebrates Duchess International Hospital on 1st anniversary

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo congratulated the management of Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, on Thursday on the hospital’s first anniversary.

Osinbajo, in a recorded message, recalled his worthwhile experience of the hospital’s medical care.

He affirmed that the hospital had proved to be world class both in the quality of its medical personnel and management, and was living up to its mission.

“It is already a year since we were there to commission the Duchess International Hospital.

“I didn’t know I would actually end up being a patient at the Duchess a few months later to test the accuracy of my rather generous praise of the hospital.

“So, be careful when you praise a hospital,’’ he noted.

Osinbajo said he underwent an orthopaedic surgery at Duchess in one of the state-of-the-art theatres there, and spent a week on admission and post-surgery, in perhaps one of the most comfortable hospital accommodations anywhere in the world.

“So, I am possibly the best person to confirm that the Duchess Hospital has proved to be world class, both in the quality of its medical personnel and its management, and that it is living up to its mission.

“I like the way they put it (mission) – to reverse medical tourism by delivering the highest standards of care.

“They use the most advanced technology and treatments to give the fastest, most convenient access to the best medical expertise available anywhere in the world,’’ he stressed.

Osinbajo, who inaugurated Duchess International Hospital in 2021, recently returned to the same facility to undergo a successful surgery on his right femur. (NAN)

