Osinbajo celebrates Bishop Wale Oke at 65

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday congratulated the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, on his 65th birthday.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the vice-president described Oke as “a bridge builder, an exemplary leader, a man of refreshing honesty, openness and genuine spirituality.’’

In a letter to the Bishop who turned 65 on Wednesday, Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, joined in celebrating the revered man of God.

“Dolapo and I rejoice with you, your dear wife, Mrs Tokunbo Oke, the family, the entire membership of Sword of the Spirit Ministries worldwide and the PFN on your 65th birthday anniversary.

“We thank God for the profoundly remarkable life that yours has been.

“Your exceptional life of service is a divine script that has continued to inspire both those of us who are close to you and millions globally.

“Through the years, we have been especially blessed by your counsel, love and constant encouragement,’’ the letter read.

The vice-president made reference to the bishop’s ministry, including the Sword of the Spirit Ministries where Oke is president.

He said that Oke’s profound love for and devotion to God and the gospel of Jesus Christ were evidenced by the exceptional grace he had been given to intercede and evangelise.

“These explain the great impact your calling continues to make in the Kingdom while pursuing your set goal of bringing 100 million souls to Christ.

“Your dependability, trustworthiness, and integrity as a leader in the faith are clearly responsible for the unanimous decision of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria to elect you as its president.

“The establishment of the Precious Cornerstone University at great personal financial cost demonstrates your selfless and sacrificial commitment to Nigeria’s development and the belief that the next generation should be built on solid spiritual and educational foundations, the letter also read.

Osinbajo also offered words of prayers for the bishop.

“Almighty God will answer all your prayers for yourself, your family, ministry and our Nation,’’ he prayed. (NAN)

