Osinbajo calls for unified intellectual property platform to advance African market

Former Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has called for a unified Intellectual Property (IP) platform to advance creative content market across Africa.

By Fortune Abang

Osinbajo made the call in Abuja during a National IP-stakeholders forum organised by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Nigeria Office on Wednesday.

The forum had the theme: “Innovation and creativity as tools for economic development in Nigeria”.

He stated that unified IP market would not only boost economic and regional integration of creative and innovative content, but would benefit African innovators, entrepreneurs and creators, as well as protect and profit IPs effectively.

The former vice-president spoke on: “Future perspectives on IP and development in Nigeria”, to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the establishment of WIPO Nigeria Office.

He said a lot of progress was made to protect IP folklores and indigenous medicine knowledge through copyright, trademark and patent registry, noting that more needed to be done to achieve meaningful growth.

Osinbajo said: “The protection of IP copyright, folklore and traditional expression is very crucial to unleash commercial potential that we have in our country.

“Copyright recognises folklores as protected IP owned by Nigerians, so other rights to production of our traditional music, dances, stories and arts is prohibited, unless permission is granted by the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC).

“Lots of progress have been made in protecting folklores, indigenous medicinal knowledge through copyright, trademark patent registry among others, but stronger enforcement mechanisms like digital platforms are needed to harmonise IP data-base.

“We need better international cooperation to prevent piracy and cultural exploitation; public awareness is also needed and legal reforms to ensure Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage benefits local community from where IP originated.

“Protection of IPs will benefit the originator of intellectual content and lead to national growth, if we protect IPs and enable those who own IP to market, and derive benefits from it”.

The Deputy Director-General of WIPO, Mr Hassan Kleib, described Nigeria as very significant in achieving IP objectives in Africa.

Kleib said: “Nigeria is the most populous nation,; having the largest economy in Africa embodies its enormous potential of IPs to transform lives”.

Mrs Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, said that the forum further created platform for collective dedication by the stakeholders to promote creativity and economic transformation through IP.

“As we reflect on the past five years, we are reminded of the extraordinary potential that lies in innovation.

“IP is the key to unlocking this potential that we speak about; it is the foundation upon which we can birth knowledge-based economy that promotes creativity and innovation,” she said.

On his part, Mr Malick Fall, Assistant Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator of the United Nations Office in Nigeria, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for supporting the establishment of WIPO in the country.

“This is the first time that WIPO has an office in Sub-Saharan Africa; when you talk about SDGs the only thing that comes to mind is how we accelerate, today we cannot accelerate anything in the world without content creation.

“If there is anything other countries look up to Nigeria for, it is not the oil but it’s human capital and creativity of the people,” Fall said.

Meanwhile, Mr Oluwatobilola Moody, Director of WIPO-Nigeria Office, said that the forum aimed to foster exchange of ideas on promoting IP protection and management.

Moody said: “The office was opened in January 2020 as the first in Sub-Saharan Africa, to support government efforts in raising awareness and to strengthen capacity of Nigerians in the field of IPs.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured remarks by representatives of Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and Dr Aliyu Abdullahi, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

Others include Dr John Asein, Director-General of NCC and Dr Obiageli Amadiobi, Director-General, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP).

Also, Mr Charles Odii, Director-General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria; Dr Shaifu Adamu, Chief Registrar, Trademarks Registry; Ms Jane Igwe, Patent and Designs Registry, and Dr Folarin Okelola, Acting-Registrar, Plant Variety Protection Office, gave remarks. (NAN)