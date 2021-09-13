Osinbajo attends dedication of church buildings

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday led Federal Government’s delegations to church buildings’ dedication services where clergymen offered prayers for Nigeria’s unity.

The church buildings dedicated are All Saints Anglican Church Wuse, Zone 5, and the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish, Utako, Abuja.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement said that clergymen at both churches prayed for an end to the spate of violent attacks in parts of the country.

They prayed God to intercede on behalf of Nigeria and grant it victory over the sponsors and perpetrators of violence in the country.

Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, the Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria Anglican Communion, assisted by Bishop of Kubwa Diocese, Bishop Duke Akamisoko, led the prayers for the security, peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

Ndukaba offered prayers to God for the unity of the country, peace and protection of leaders.

He prayed God to give the president and the vice president and other officials of the administration wisdom to lead the country.

“God give all who serve in the Federal Government the wisdom from above.

“When they speak, grant them utterance that comes from the Holy Spirit, fill their hearts with wisdom, and give them kindness of mind. And being filled and led by you, oh Holy Spirit, they will fulfill their purpose.

“And in this government, Lord, may your name be glorified,” he prayed.

On his part, Akamisoko prayed for that God’s blessings reigned in the East, West, North, and South.

“Let your blessings reign on this country, let your glory reign.

“All the plans of the evil one against this country; Lord, it shall not come to pass in Jesus name.

”We shall remain united serving and loving you on this day of the dedication of the Church of All Saints Anglican Church.

“All together, we unite our faith and pray that this nation shall be great again in Jesus name,” he prayed.

The dedication of the new Church building of RCCG, City of David Parish, Utako, was led by Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, an Assistant General Overseer and Regional Pastor from the RCCG City of David Parish, Apapa, Lagos.

He thanked God for His blessings that had culminated in the dedication of a new church building over a short period of time and urged Christians to remain steadfast with God especially in times of difficulty.

Iluyomade prayed for leaders of the country, including President Muhammadu Buhari and Osinbajo and assured that sponsors of trouble in parts of the country would soon be arrested.

“God will intervene personally and arrest those causing trouble in the country,” he said.

Speaking shortly after the dedication of the new church auditorium at the All Saints Anglican Church, Osinbajo urged members to see the occasion as a call to the greater work of transforming the entire society.

According to the vice president, the dedication of the physical building called the church must only reminds Christians that the real work of building the church is that of bringing up men and women in the knowledge of the Lord.

“The forces of evil and of hate are more vehement than ever. The battle between light and darkness is more intense than ever, but we will prevail.”

At the dedication, Osinbajo urged members of the parish to look beyond the physical dedication of the church building and focus on bringing up great leaders that would carry on the legacies of the church.

He commended the Pastor of City of David Parish, Abuja, Pastor Gbolade Okenla, for his dedication and hard work.

He also praised the members of the congregation for the sacrifices that birthed the new building, assuring them of the blessings that would follow their contributions.

Osinbajo cited the example of David in the Bible.

“David only thought he did not build a church; he thought about building a church and the Lord blessed his generations forever.

“But you have not only thought of building a Church, you have built a church.

“So, the wonders and miracles of God will attend to you and your families forever more in the name of the Lord Jesus,” he said.

Other dignitaries at the dedication of the City of the David building include Sen. Philip Aduda, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, among other officials.

Beside the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who joined the vice president at the Anglican Church, was also the former Information Minister, Prof. Jerry Gana, among others.(NAN)

