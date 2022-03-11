Osinbajo, Atiku others grace installation of 42nd Olubadan

By Suleiman Shehu/David Adeoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Vice President Atiku Abubarkar, were among the notable personalities that graced the installation of Oba Olalekan Balogun as the 42 Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Other dignitaries in attendance were Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Deputy Governor of Osun, Benedict Alabi and Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

They were the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar; Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan; and Ambassador of Republic of China to Nigeria, Cui Jiauchun.

They included Oba Yusuf Adeleye, the Olubaka of Okaland in Ondo State; Oluwo of Iwoland; the Ikere of Saki and Aseyin of Iseyin.

Also present were a former Governor of Oyo State and the Otun Olubadan, Chief Rasidi Ladoja and a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro, who represented Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was officially declared opened at exactly 11.14 a.m with the recitation of National Anthem, Oyo State Anthem as well as Ibadan Anthem.

The opening prayers were said by Christians, Muslims and the traditional prayer by the Araba Awo of Ibadanland.

Also, Moshood Ayanyemi, Atookowagbowo led other Ibadan drummers to welcome the guests and well-wishers to the occasion in a traditional way.

However, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland was ushered into the venue at exactly 11.50 a.m, after which all the traditional chiefs, Mogajis, religious leaders, leaders of various associations in Ibadanland paid homage to Oba Balogun. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

